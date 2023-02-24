John Rokusek pleads guilty to 3 counts of unauthorized videotaping

QUINCY (WGEM) - The owner of a closed Quincy marketing firm faces up to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to recording people in a locker room or restroom without their knowledge.

John Rokusek, 60, of Quincy, pleaded guilty to three counts of unauthorized videotaping Thursday in Adams County Circuit Court.

As part of his guilty plea, six additional counts of unauthorized videotaping were dropped.

The recordings took place at Rokusek Design at 519 South 18th Street in Quincy.

Rokusek will be able to argue for probation at his April 21 sentencing.

