Local woman helping push new Missouri audio-only telehealth bill

Audio-only telehealth bill moving through Missouri house(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal woman is working with state lawmakers to make sure those without an internet connection can still keep in touch with their doctors without having to go in person.

Tamitha Ague, a lobbyist for the Missouri Psychologist Association, said if passed, House Bill 1098 would make sure audio-only telehealth services can continue.

It ensures it is reimbursed by insurance, the same as audio-visual telehealth for all healthcare providers. It also makes sure those services can’t be limited to those from select third party corporate platforms.

She said one of her inspirations behind the bill was her elderly father.

“While he does have internet, it’s much easier and faster for him to pick up his phone and call directly to his physician and just let his physician know something is going on, he’s not feeling quite right today,” Ague said.

The bill had a second reading in the state House of Representatives just over two weeks ago.

Nurse practitioner Sara Brown works at the Hannibal Clinic in Center.

She said when it comes to telehealth, about half of her patients choose audio-only, many of them elderly. She said she thinks the expanded protections are good for those who either don’t have internet, don’t know how to navigate audio-visual telehealth, or just don’t have the time.

“A lot of people can either do an audio telehealth during their lunch, have a quick break at lunch to discuss their concerns, or a follow up with their providers instead of actually having the visual component of it,” Brown said.

Brown said it’s also a benefit for those who would otherwise have to travel a long distance to see a doctor. She said if they did not have their office in Center, those in the region would have to go to either Hannibal or Columbia for care.

