New business opens in Kahoka, welcomes local musicians

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - A new business is open in Clark County and it hopes to bring more entertainment options.

For a city with a population of around 2,000 residents, resident Jim Chambers thinks Kahoka could benefit from more places for residents to hang out.

“There’s not a lot of extra activities for the residents to do, so if they can go to a bar, sing karaoke, listen to a live band, it gives people something additional to do,” Chambers said.

Chambers said he has a passion for live music.

He’s been performing with his band, South 55 for seven years.

“I usually travel to do it, rather than Facebook,” Chambers said.

He said even though he’s a Kahoka based artist, he has to showcase his talent outside of the city.

“Burlington, Iowa, Ottumwa, Iowa, Centerville, Iowa, Kirksville, Missouri, I play Kirksville a lot, any place that can book me a gig,” Chambers said.

But now, he doesn’t have to travel as far to perform.

Owner of the newly opened Gym Bar and Grill, Jeff Kovar, said he opened the establishment to provide an atmosphere where anyone is welcome.

“I believe the community really wanted to have another establishment in here, we’re open on Sundays, there’s no other bar that’s open on Sundays other than the VFW here in Kahoka,” Kovar said. “So there’s no place that a non-member could go to.”

And he saw a need for local artists to have a platform, so chambers and others can do so right in their hometown.

“Get their name out and about and help them out and plus just general entertainment, it’s not the same every time, you know, just have different groups and different people playing,” Kovar said.

If you’re interested in getting your music heard, Kovar said, stop in to the Gym Bar and Grill and he’ll set up an audition time for you.

Or, you can call Gym Bar and Grill at (660) 727-3200 for more information.

Kovar said he’s also remodeling a extra room at the bar that can be rented for parties and other events in the near future

Gym Bar and Grill is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to midnight.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy police conduct death investigation
A family run business is now opening a new restaurant after selling fresh produce at the corner...
Restaurant opens after one woman’s hobby takes off on social media
Shuttered Pizza Hut at 2501 Locust St.
Pizza Hut at 25th and Locust closed
Lawsuit claims Ralls Co. sheriff made inappropriate sexual advances to subordinate, retaliated against whistleblower
Owner said the opportunity to open the new location came to them. The owner of the building...
New Carter’s Coffee Bar location opens in Palmyra

Latest News

Electric aggregation letter outlines city’s decision to lock in utility rate for 18 months
Electric aggregation letter outlines city’s decision to lock in utility rate for 18 months
Quincy police conduct death investigation
Quincy police conduct death investigation
New business opens in Kahoka, welcomes local musicians
New business opens in Kahoka, welcomes local musicians
John Rokusek pleads guilty to 3 counts of unauthorized videotaping
John Rokusek pleads guilty to 3 counts of unauthorized videotaping