New business opens in Kahoka, welcomes local musicians

KAHOKA, Mo. (WGEM) - A new business is open in Clark County and it hopes to bring more entertainment options.

For a city with a population of around 2,000 residents, resident Jim Chambers thinks Kahoka could benefit from more places for residents to hang out.

“There’s not a lot of extra activities for the residents to do, so if they can go to a bar, sing karaoke, listen to a live band, it gives people something additional to do,” Chambers said.

Chambers said he has a passion for live music.

He’s been performing with his band, South 55 for seven years.

“I usually travel to do it, rather than Facebook,” Chambers said.

He said even though he’s a Kahoka based artist, he has to showcase his talent outside of the city.

“Burlington, Iowa, Ottumwa, Iowa, Centerville, Iowa, Kirksville, Missouri, I play Kirksville a lot, any place that can book me a gig,” Chambers said.

But now, he doesn’t have to travel as far to perform.

Owner of the newly opened Gym Bar and Grill, Jeff Kovar, said he opened the establishment to provide an atmosphere where anyone is welcome.

“I believe the community really wanted to have another establishment in here, we’re open on Sundays, there’s no other bar that’s open on Sundays other than the VFW here in Kahoka,” Kovar said. “So there’s no place that a non-member could go to.”

And he saw a need for local artists to have a platform, so chambers and others can do so right in their hometown.

“Get their name out and about and help them out and plus just general entertainment, it’s not the same every time, you know, just have different groups and different people playing,” Kovar said.

If you’re interested in getting your music heard, Kovar said, stop in to the Gym Bar and Grill and he’ll set up an audition time for you.

Or, you can call Gym Bar and Grill at (660) 727-3200 for more information.

Kovar said he’s also remodeling a extra room at the bar that can be rented for parties and other events in the near future

Gym Bar and Grill is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. to midnight.

