North Pike Library District pilots weekly “Thursday Afternoon Social Club” for senior citizens

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - According to the National Library of Medicine, approximately 25% of senior citizens are socially isolated, so the North Pike Library District wants to make sure they are able to socialize.

On Thursday afternoon, the library hosted its first “Thursday Afternoon Social Hour”. The library’s director Kimber Martin said the idea is to give senior citizens a chance to socialize and bond over a weekly activity.

“It seems like there was a need in the area for people who wanted to get together to just chat,” Martin said. “But, they kind of needed a purpose, a reason to gather.”

Martin said the activity she facilitated for their launch was adult coloring pages, but she has more planned in the weeks ahead.

“We’ll do puzzles, crafts here and there, a book discussion,” Martin said. “And from there, really seeing what they want from it.”

Marlene Craig came to the social hour. She said there is not a lot to do in the area for people her age.

“I’d love to come to the library at night for the reading, but right now it’s dark at night and I don’t like to drive in the dark,” Craig said.

Craig said having a new activity and making friends is what she most looks forward to at social hour.

“It’ll be good for people my age,” Craig said. “Because it’s so easy to get caught up in staying at home. It’s important to do things to keep your mind busy. If you lose that then you lose everything.”

The Thursday Afternoon Social Club will meet downstairs at the North Pike Library weekly at 2:00 p.m.

Some upcoming activities in the weeks ahead include:

March 2: Button Art

March 9: Group or Solo Puzzles

March 16: DIY Magnets

March 23: Book discussion

March 30: Easter cards

Call the library at 217-833-2633 to RSVP.

