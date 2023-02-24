Quincy death investigation turns into homicide investigation

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Police announced Friday that the death investigation reported on Thursday is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

Police responded to a call around 3:32 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road.

Upon arrival, they found a deceased 41-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home.

Police stated detectives and a crime scene technician were at the house until late Thursday processing the crime scene, collecting evidence, and interviewing witnesses.

Detectives continue to look for additional witnesses and evidence.

Quincy Police ask that anyone with information call them at 217-228-4470 or submit a tip through Quincy Regional Crimestoppers online portal or by calling 217-228-4474.

