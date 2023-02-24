Spring Creek Fire Dept. annual pancake and sausage breakfast this Saturday

NEBO, Ill. (WGEM) - On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Spring Creek Fire Department will be serving breakfast for dinner at their annual Pancake and Sausage fundraiser.

Fire chief Josh Martin said they put this on each year to keep the volunteer fire department running. He said they’re hoping to raise enough money to replace outdated equipment and purchase a new truck.

However, Martin said the breakfast will be suggested donation.

“We don’t ever want to deter people from coming out, getting a meal, and supporting us any way they can,” Martin said. “Some people simply can’t afford a $20 meal. Some people want to give more.”

Martin said they will have dine-in, take-out or delivery options (for residents who live at a reasonable distance).

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday and goes until they sell out. Martin said it usually wraps up near 8 p.m.

It will be at 310 E. Field St. in Nebo.

