Spring Creek Fire Dept. annual pancake and sausage breakfast this Saturday

By Clare Edlund
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEBO, Ill. (WGEM) - On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Spring Creek Fire Department will be serving breakfast for dinner at their annual Pancake and Sausage fundraiser.

Fire chief Josh Martin said they put this on each year to keep the volunteer fire department running. He said they’re hoping to raise enough money to replace outdated equipment and purchase a new truck.

However, Martin said the breakfast will be suggested donation.

“We don’t ever want to deter people from coming out, getting a meal, and supporting us any way they can,” Martin said. “Some people simply can’t afford a $20 meal. Some people want to give more.”

Martin said they will have dine-in, take-out or delivery options (for residents who live at a reasonable distance).

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday and goes until they sell out. Martin said it usually wraps up near 8 p.m.

It will be at 310 E. Field St. in Nebo.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy police conduct death investigation
A family run business is now opening a new restaurant after selling fresh produce at the corner...
Restaurant opens after one woman’s hobby takes off on social media
Shuttered Pizza Hut at 2501 Locust St.
Pizza Hut at 25th and Locust closed
Lawsuit claims Ralls Co. sheriff made inappropriate sexual advances to subordinate, retaliated against whistleblower
Owner said the opportunity to open the new location came to them. The owner of the building...
New Carter’s Coffee Bar location opens in Palmyra

Latest News

North Pike Library District pilots weekly “Thursday Afternoon Social Club” for senior citizens
North Pike Library District pilots weekly “Thursday Afternoon Social Club” for senior citizens
Spring Creek Fire Dept. annual pancake and sausage breakfast this Saturday
Spring Creek Fire Dept. annual pancake and sausage breakfast this Saturday
Puppy love helps boost mental health at senior center
Puppy love helps boost mental health at senior center
Job search workshop aims to break down barriers for young job seekers
Job search workshop aims to break down barriers for young job seekers
Stakeholders meet to continue push for rural broadband in Hancock County
Stakeholders meet to continue push for rural broadband in Hancock County