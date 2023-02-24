Storm spotter class scheduled for Macomb

MACOMB (WGEM) - Another National Weather Service (NWS) storm spotter class has been announced in the Tri-States.

The NWS in the Quad Cities region, which covers Scotland, Clark, Lee, Hancock and McDonough Counties locally, scheduled a class for Tuesday, March 21 in Macomb.

McDonough County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (MCESDA) director Edgar Rodriguez said the class is open for anyone in the Northern counties who want to attend.

“The majority of our storm spotters are volunteers in the fire departments and some of the sheriff’s and police departments in the smaller communities, as well as we have a lot of community members that participate in the class,” said Rodriguez.

He said the class usually draws a decent crowd and having more spotters in the region is helpful.

The storm spotters help verify what is happening at the ground since the nearest radar scans 7,000ft above the ground over much of McDonough County.

This exact scenario played out in McDonough County last summer.

“In fact, one good example is when we had that storm in Good Hope that had some spouts over there...we were notified first by ground responders,” said Rodriguez.

The storm spotter class covers the basics of how severe weather forms and what to look out for when strong storms strike.

This includes the difference between tornadoes and funnel clouds, how to measure hail size and more.

The free class begins at 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on March 21. It will be held at the 4-H Center in Macomb. No pre-registration is required.

The Macomb class is the only local class currently scheduled in the Northern counties, although you can check here for future dates and locations.

