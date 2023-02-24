WEATHER ALERT Freezing Rain Possible

By Brian Inman
Feb. 24, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - Well, we have a Winter Weather Advisory that has been issued for parts of the Tri-State area that goes until 4 AM. Our northern counties are not under this advisory. However, there may be a little bit of light snow that is flying through the air for everybody. Conditions are. Are favorable for the development of freezing rain. It does not look like a big ice storm by any means. But this may very well cause a thin glass of ice on bridges, overpasses, sidewalks, and roadways. The best advice we have is to slow down and use caution while traveling. Besides the sidewalks and roadways, many times a raised wooden deck off the back of your house becomes the most hazardous location. A raised wooden deck is an environment that is conducive for the freezing rain to build up.

