Western Illinois University professor takes part in national climate study review

MACOMB (WGEM) - One local professor is taking part in a national effort to address climate hazards along the Gulf Coast.

Anthropology professor Heather McIlvaine-Newsad from Western Illinois University is the only social scientist on a panel reviewing grant proposals for coastal areas.

The proposed projects are through the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

The organization is looking to award $5.5 million dollars for the Gulf Health and Resilience - Gulf Research Program, which evaluates proposals meant to increase understanding of the effect of climate change on environmental hazards in overburdened communities.

The goal is to build resilience in coastal communities that are already feeling the effect of the changing climate.

McIlvaine-Newsad said using a social science lens is important to provide a new perspective to the proposed projects since many social vulnerabilities are involved.

“They’re already facing lots of economic issues, educational issues, along with economics and education come healthcare issues and childcare issues,” McIlvaine-Newsad said.

She said the academy mandates an interdisciplinary approach to the review process, so many experts can share their thoughts.

“This was a fun process for me because I learned a lot and I also changed my opinion on a couple of the proposals having listened to other experts,” McIlvaine-Newsad said. “And I think I also then in turn also influenced the ways in which people thought about the proposals they had originally evaluated as well.”

With so many experts sharing opinions, ideas and input she said lessons can be learned for at risk communities across the country no matter what the risk is, like the floodplains in the Tri-States.

“When you develop an interdisciplinary research team, you get a more holistic picture of what’s going on and then you’re better able to solve problems that people the world over are facing,” McIlvaine-Newsad said.

McIlvaine-Newsad has a background in disaster research, including a project in Puerto Rico which was funded in part by the National Science Foundation.

Out of the 12 proposals, 3 to 5 will be chosen for the funding. The winning proposals will be named in March.

You can find out more about the Gulf Research Program here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.