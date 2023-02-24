WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (February 23) Quincy Blue Devils Prepare To Tip-Off Against Collinsville In The Class 4A Regional Championship Game On Friday In The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (25-4) Quincy High basketball team will put it all on the line on Friday when they play host to (21-11) Collinsville (winners of 2 straight games) in the IHSA Class 4A Regional Championship Game at Blue Devil Gym. A packed house is expected to be on hand during this highly anticipated post-season battle that gets underway at 7:00 p.m. Friday’s meeting on the hardwood will represent just the first of this season for the Blue Devils and the Kahoks.

Last year, the two teams squared off during holiday tourney action (December 29, 2022) with QHS falling to defeat 49-34. The stakes of course will be a lot higher this time around with the two teams focused in on advancing to sectional play with a victory on Friday evening. The WGEM Sports-Cam was on patrol earlier today at Blue Devil gym and caught up with QHS senior Reid O’Brien. The talented reserve guard offered a quick scouting report on what he expects to see out of Collinsville when the two squads square off in the biggest game of the season for both programs.

