WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 23) Palmyra High’s Colin Arch Captures 4th State Wrestling Championship At Mizzou Arena In Columbia

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - What a record setting evening for Palmyra High’s Colin Arch at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. The Panther senior captured his 4th State Championship on the wrestling mats to close out his prep career in grand style this evening.

The 150-pound dynamo faced Brookfield High’s Colton Parn in the state title match. To no great surprise, Arch, headed to Northern Illinois University next year, won the match by virtue of a convincing pin to solidify his place in high school wrestling history in the state of Missouri. Arch recorded two takedowns and led 4-1 before pinning Parn at the 1:36 mark to improve his record to (52-1) this season.

For his 4-year prep career, Arch posted an unbelievable (157-1) slate representing Palmyra High School with distinction. Looking back over his prep career, Arch won a state title during his freshman year at PHS wrestling at 120. As a 10th grader, he won his second state crown competing at 132. One year later as a junior, Colin won his third state championship by dominating opponents that he faced in the 138-pound weight class. He caps of his senior year first losing his one and only match wrestling at 150 earlier this season before winning it all tonight on the University of Missouri campus.

In other state wrestling news and notes, PHS sophomore Luke Lawson finished in 6th place at the 106-weight class. On the girl’s mats, Palmyra sophomore Elly Lorensen finished as the state runner-up at 145. At the end of the night, Lorensen makes history as the first female state medalist in the history of the Palmyra High wrestling program.

