WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 23) Paris Coyotes Football Standout Owen Totten Signs With Culver-Stockton College

MSHSAA All-State Defensive End Set To Join The C-SC Wildcats In Canton This Fall
Paris Coyotes Football Standout Owen Totten Signs With Culver-Stockton College
Paris Coyotes Football Standout Owen Totten Signs With Culver-Stockton College
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was day at Paris High School that senior Owen Totten and his family will always remember. It was “Signing Day” for the PHS football standout who tallied 11 sacks from his defensive end position last season with the Coyotes. Totten also made 97 tackles in route to being named to the MSHSAA All-State Team in 2022.

Totten’s exploits on the turf drew a lot of attention from area colleges, so it comes as no surprise that earlier today, Totten signed with Culver-Stockton College. The PHS Defensive Player of the year will now head to Canton after he graduates this spring to prepare to join the Wildcats on the NAIA gridiron next season. Totten is now ready for the challenge of playing in the Heart Of America Athletic Conference as well as pursing his academic goals in the classroom. After his signing ceremony came to a close, the young man who made 55 solo tackles, 27 tackles for a loss, and 2 fumble recoveries for PHS last season, offered a few details on why he selected C-SC.

