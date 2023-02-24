WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 23) QND Lady Raiders Beat Central/Southeastern 44-29 To Capture The 2023 IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship On The Hardwood At Pleasant Plains High School

QND Senior Guard Abbey Schreacke Pumps In 18 Points As The Lady Raiders Improve To (33-1) On The Season
QND Lady Raiders Win The IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship At Pleasant Plains
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 24, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The game was one that Tri-State area prep basketball fans expected to be a battle from the opening tip, and that’s almost how it turned out for a full 4 quarters at Pleasant Plains High School. The IHSA Class 2A Championship game featuring top-ranked Quincy Notre Dame and 5-th ranked Central/Southeastern was a tight low-scoring contest at the start. QND head coach eric Orne watched from the bench as the reigning state champs jumped out to a 21-9 lead at the half over the Lady Panthers. That lead came thanks to a 12-point first half scoring explosion by All-State guard Abbey Schreacke.

The Lady Panthers countered with a 5-point output by Karly Peters and Lauren Miller’s 4-point effort at the break. In the second half, the Lady Panthers closed in on QND’s lead, and heading into the final frame Central/Southeastern trailed by 11 points, 35-24. The Lady Raiders turned up the heat in the final frame and cruised to a 44-29 victory over CSE to capture their second straight Class 2A Sectional title. Schreacke led the way with 18 points after 32 minutes of action on the post-season hardwood. Sage Stratton chipped in with 5 points. The win was the 26th in a row for (33-1) Quincy Notre Dame. Meanwhile, the Lady Panthers closed out their (2022-23) campaign with a (30-5) slate under longtime head coach Matt Long. Lauren Miller closed out the game leading CSE in points with 10 while teammate Abbey McMillen chipped in with 6. CSE was held to just 5 points by the QND defense in the 4th quarter. QND will now advance to the Macomb Super-Sectional where the Lady raiders will return to action on Monday. That post-season contest will be broadcasted “LIVE” from McDonough County on News/Talk 105 WGEM.

