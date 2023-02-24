WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (February 23) Quincy University Hawks Fall To Defeat On The Road In Boliver, Missouri Against SW Baptist University On The GLVC Hardwood

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -BOLIVER, Mo. – The Hawks took a trip to Southwest Baptist University in Boliver, Missouri for a Thursday evening GLVC showdown with both teams in the hunt for the GLVC tournament. The Bearcats came away with the victory by the score of 81-61.

Jamaurie Coakley paced the Hawks offensively with 16 points on 5 of 10 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line. Zion Richardson was the other Hawk in double figures with 12 points and also grabbed 7 rebounds.

For the contest, the Hawks shot 20 of 52 from the field for 38.5%. They also shot 9 of 21 from three-point territory and 12 of 22 from the free throw line for 54.5%.

QU will wrap up the regular season at Rockhurst University on Saturday, February 25th at 3:00 p.m.

_--QU Hawks Release

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.