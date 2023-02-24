WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (February 23) Quincy University Hawks Fall To Defeat On The Road In Boliver, Missouri Against SW Baptist University On The GLVC Hardwood
QU’s Jamaurie Coakley Leads The Hawks In Scoring With 16 Points Against The Bearcats
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -BOLIVER, Mo. – The Hawks took a trip to Southwest Baptist University in Boliver, Missouri for a Thursday evening GLVC showdown with both teams in the hunt for the GLVC tournament. The Bearcats came away with the victory by the score of 81-61.
Jamaurie Coakley paced the Hawks offensively with 16 points on 5 of 10 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line. Zion Richardson was the other Hawk in double figures with 12 points and also grabbed 7 rebounds.
For the contest, the Hawks shot 20 of 52 from the field for 38.5%. They also shot 9 of 21 from three-point territory and 12 of 22 from the free throw line for 54.5%.
QU will wrap up the regular season at Rockhurst University on Saturday, February 25th at 3:00 p.m.
_--QU Hawks Release
