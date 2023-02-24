WGEM Sports Update: Wednesday (February 22) Four Culver-Stockton College Lady Wildcat Basketball Standouts Are In The Heart Of America Athletic Conference Spotlight

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Culver-Stockton College women’s basketball team had four players recognized on the 2022-23 Heart of America Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball All-Conference Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Guard McKenzie Lathrom was named to the first team while guards Aaliyah Ortiz and Avery Oetting and forward Katie Webb were honorable mention selections. In addition, Lathrom was named Newcomer of the Year while Oetting was tabbed as the Freshman of the Year.

Lathrom, a 5-foot-5 senior from New London, Mo. (Mark Twain HS), transferred in for her senior season after playing previously at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Lathrom is the seventh Wildcat to earn Newcomer of the Year accolades from the Heart. The last to do it was Aneshia Starks in 2012. Lathrom started all 28 regular season games, averaging a team-best 14.3 points per game.

In addition, Lathrom averaged 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game. She led the Heart with 66 3-pointers during the regular season, which is the third-highest single-season total in school history. She shot 45.5 percent from the field overall, including 39.3 percent from outside the arc, and 85.9 percent from the free throw line. Lathrom netted a season-high 37 points against Graceland University on Feb. 15. In that game, Lathrom set a school single-season record for 3-point field goals with nine.

In addition to her first team accolades, Lathrom was named to the league’s all-defensive team. Ortiz, a 5-foot-6 senior from Tucson, Ariz. (Palo Verde HS / Pima CC), started all 28 regular season games, averaging 11 points per contest. She also averaged a team-high 4.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game while grabbing 5.5 rebounds per game.

Ortiz scored in double figures in 14 of the 28 games this season, recording 23 points on two occasions. She twice recorded seven steals in a game this season, accomplishing the feat against Mount Mercy (Iowa) on Jan. 14 and Benedictine (Kan.) on Feb. 18.

Oetting, a 5-foot-6 freshman from Hallsville, Mo. (Hallsville HS), is the fourth Wildcat to be named Freshman of the Year by the league. The last Wildcat player to earn that honor was Randy Lee Plunkett in 2013. Oetting started 17 of the 28 regular season games for the Wildcats, averaging 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 45.1 percent from the field, 41.4 percent from the 3-point line and 83.8 percent from the free throw line. Oetting scored in double figures in 13 of the 28 games this season, including a season-high 23 points against William Penn (Iowa) on Jan. 25. In addition, Oetting recorded a season -high seven rebounds against Benedictine (Kan.) on Feb. 18, and eight assists against Mount Mercy (Iowa) on Jan.14.

Webb, a 6-foot sophomore from Benton, Mo. (Oran HS), started all 28 games during the regular season. She averaged 11.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Webb shot 48 percent from the field and 79.6 percent from the free throw line.Webb scored in double figures in 16 of the 28 games, including 20 or more points three times during the season. She registered a career-high 23 points at Graceland (Iowa) on Jan. 16, and a career-high 13 rebounds against MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) on Jan. 7.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.