Eight people injured in Oklahoma City bar fight

Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma...
Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma City early Saturday morning.(KOCO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eight people were injured early Saturday after a fight broke out at an Oklahoma City nightclub, according to authorities.

Police officers posted outside the Pink Parrot bar in the city’s Bricktown district saw the fight happen and noticed multiple injured people coming out of the venue, according to a Saturday statement by Oklahoma City Police. Officers applied tourniquets and pressure to stop the loss of blood after seeing two of the victims had serious stab wounds and two others were heavily bleeding, police said.

According to the statement, at least eight people are known to have been injured. Two people had critical injuries and six had minor injuries.

It is unknown what caused the fight and no arrests have been made, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy police conduct death investigation
Owner of the newly opened Gym Bar and Grille, Jeff Kovar, said he opened the establishment to...
New business opens in Kahoka, welcomes local musicians
John Rokusek
John Rokusek pleads guilty to 3 counts of unauthorized videotaping
The new Quincy recycling program is coming soon and city officials said they’ve started...
Quincy curbside recycling program to end

Latest News

A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on
Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for...
Parents arrested after 5-week-old twins found with multiple broken bones, sheriff say
As a winter storm in the North and West intensifies, heat in the South is creating a 100-degree...
Blizzards forecast in California mountains in multiday storm
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Tip-Off Against Collinsville tonight In The Gem City
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 24) QHS Blue Devils Ready To Tip-off Against Collinsville In Regional Title Game Tonight