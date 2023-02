Deaths:

Donald Ray Nelson, age 75, of Hannibal died Feb. 24 at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo.

True Rosser Vaughn, age 104, of Forth Worth, Texas died Feb. 24 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal.

Births:

Eduardo Garria Ayala and Nora Guadalipe Leon Alvarado of Carthage, Ill. welcomed a boy.

Brandon White and Kvlev Voss of Hannibal welcomed a girl.

