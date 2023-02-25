Keokuk honors residents making a difference in their community

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Keokuk residents gathered on Friday to acknowledge people doing good things in, and for, their community.

The Spirit of Keokuk award ceremony started as a small gathering in 1992.

Friday, it saw a record number of more than 100 attendants.

Event organizer and Executive Director of Keokuk Area Convention and Tourism Bureau, Kirk Brandenberger, said the ceremony acts as an annual meeting of various Keokuk organizations to update locals on how the city is doing.

More importantly, he said, it’s a time to honor those who serve their community.

“It recognizes folks that kind of go under the radar for the most part, for the things that they do throughout the community,” Brandenberger said.

In the weeks leading up to the ceremony, Main Street Keokuk Executive Director Kira Kruszynski said residents nominate individuals they think deserve to win the Spirit of Keokuk award.

Residents are encouraged to nominate individuals they believe contribute to the community in a positive way.

“We have three board members from each of the hosting organizations come in and score the nominations, and our highest scoring nominations are our winners,” Kruszynski said.

Kruszynski acknowledged that Keokuk faced challenges in 2022.

That’s why, she said, it’s important to highlight those making a difference and shedding positivity on the rural community.

“There are a lot of rural communities that are experiencing the same kinds of things that we are and just as much as we have challenges, there are people doing really wonderful things in this community and really making things happen and contributing to the economic vitality of Keokuk,” Kruszynski said. “And we really want to recognize those people”

There were 20 individuals nominated and the four top scoring nominations took home a trophy.

The winners of the Spirit of Keokuk Award this year are Lennie Etter, Suzy Glasscock, Brian Joy and Amy Smith.

