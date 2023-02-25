Mark Twain Toy Show opens for 38th year

QUINCY (WGEM) - The 38th Annual Mark Twain Toy Show has begun.

You can expect to see thousands of collectables available for purchase from over 40 vendors this year.

Collectables available for purchase are Hot Wheels, Tonka construction toys, toy trains, farm toys, pedal tractors, action figures, sports collectables and more.

The weekend long event is located at the Quincy Town And Country Inn & Suites.

Here’s the schedule for the event:

Friday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission for the event will cost $5 a day or $8 for all weekend. Food and beverages will be able for purchase as well.

