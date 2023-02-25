WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 24) Brown County High Softball Standout Cyrah Dunlap Signs With Culver-Stockton College

Talented Lady Hornets Catcher Headed To “The Hill” To Compete On The Heart Of America Athletic Conference Dirt Next Season
Brown County Softball Standout Cyrah Dunlap Signs With Culver-Stockton College In Canton
Brown County Softball Standout Cyrah Dunlap Signs With Culver-Stockton College In Canton
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - earlier today in Mount Sterling, Illinois, another member of the Class of 2023 at Brown County High was in the Tri-State Sports Spotlight for all the right reasons. With her proud parents and coaches in attendance, Lady Hornets softball standout Cyrah Dunlap signed with Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.

The talented catcher played a big role in helping BCHS make it to the IHSA Regionals last season on the dirt. The future Nursing major is now focused in on heading to “The Hill” after she graduates this spring, to start preparing to compete in the NAIA ranks where C-SC will face a bevy of tough opponents playing in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. Dunlap talked about her preparation process after her signing ceremony came to a close. We’ll have details...

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 24) QHS Blue Devils Focused In On IHSA Class 4A Regional Title Game Set For Tonight Against Collinsville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Face Collinsville Tonight In The IHSA Class 4A Regional Title Game

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 24) “Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils And Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Post Victories During IHSA Regional Championship Games On The Hardwood In The Gem City

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils And QND Raiders Win Regional Crowns On The IHSA Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 24) QHS Blue Devils And QND Raiders Capture IHSA Regional Championships On The Hardwood Tonight In The Gem City

Updated: 15 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (February 23) Quincy Blue Devils Prepare To Tip-Off Against Collinsville In The Class 4A Regional Championship Game On Friday In The Gem City

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Will Be In The Hunt For Their 6th Straight Victory When They Host Collinsville On Friday

Latest News

Sports

Blue Devils prep for Class 4A regional championship game

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 23) Palmyra High’s Colin Arch Captures 4th State Wrestling Championship At Mizzou Arena In Columbia

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra's Colin Arch Captures His 4th State Wrestling Championship At Mizzou Arena

Sports

Palmyra's Colin Arch wins 4th state championship on the MSHSAA mats

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Wednesday (February 22) Four Culver-Stockton College Lady Wildcat Basketball Standouts Are In The Heart Of America Athletic Conference Spotlight

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Four Culver-Stockton College Lady Wildcats Honored For Their Exploits On The Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (February 23) Quincy University Hawks Fall To Defeat On The Road In Boliver, Missouri Against SW Baptist University On The GLVC Hardwood

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Lose A Big GLVC Contest On The Road In Boliver, Missouri

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 23) QND Lady Raiders Beat Central/Southeastern 44-29 To Capture The 2023 IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship On The Hardwood At Pleasant Plains High School

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Post A Win Against CSE To Capture Class 2A Sectional Title