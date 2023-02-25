WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 24) Brown County High Softball Standout Cyrah Dunlap Signs With Culver-Stockton College

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - earlier today in Mount Sterling, Illinois, another member of the Class of 2023 at Brown County High was in the Tri-State Sports Spotlight for all the right reasons. With her proud parents and coaches in attendance, Lady Hornets softball standout Cyrah Dunlap signed with Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.

The talented catcher played a big role in helping BCHS make it to the IHSA Regionals last season on the dirt. The future Nursing major is now focused in on heading to “The Hill” after she graduates this spring, to start preparing to compete in the NAIA ranks where C-SC will face a bevy of tough opponents playing in the Heart of America Athletic Conference. Dunlap talked about her preparation process after her signing ceremony came to a close. We’ll have details...

