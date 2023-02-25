WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 24) QHS Blue Devils Focused In On IHSA Class 4A Regional Title Game Set For Tonight Against Collinsville

QHS (Soph) Guard Bradley Longcor, III Believes Team Chemistry Is High Entering This Evening’s Title Tilt
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Tip-Off Against Collinsville Tonight In A Big Class 4A Regional...
QHS Blue Devils Ready To Tip-Off Against Collinsville Tonight In A Big Class 4A Regional Championship Showdown
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (25-4) Quincy Blue Devils understand that (21-11) Collinsville will roll into “The Gem City” tonight ready to play from the opening tip. That’s because many of the players on the CHS roster remember last season’s 34-32 post-season setback handed to them by QHS. The heart-breaking loss came at the buzzer thanks to a Ralph Wires lay-up that sent the Kahoks home for the season.

Now the two storied Illinois high school prep basketball programs meet once again at 7:00 p.m. in the biggest game of the season for both squads. CHS beat Edwardsville 71-56 in the Class 4A Regional Semifinals on Wednesday to earn a berth in this evening’s final. Quincy blew out the Redbirds of Alton in the semifinals to punch their ticket to tonight’s title tilt.

The WGEM Sports-Cam ventured to Blue Devil Gym recently and caught up with QHS guard Bradley Longcor, III. The All-Western Big Six performer offered his thoughts on the team’s mindset entering their Friday “business meeting” on the hardwood against Collinsville. We’ll have details...

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 24) “Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils And Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Post Victories During IHSA Regional Championship Games On The Hardwood In The Gem City

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils And QND Raiders Win Regional Crowns On The IHSA Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 24) QHS Blue Devils And QND Raiders Capture IHSA Regional Championships On The Hardwood Tonight In The Gem City

Updated: 13 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (February 23) Quincy Blue Devils Prepare To Tip-Off Against Collinsville In The Class 4A Regional Championship Game On Friday In The Gem City

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Will Be In The Hunt For Their 6th Straight Victory When They Host Collinsville On Friday

Sports

Blue Devils prep for Class 4A regional championship game

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM CST

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 23) Palmyra High’s Colin Arch Captures 4th State Wrestling Championship At Mizzou Arena In Columbia

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Palmyra's Colin Arch Captures His 4th State Wrestling Championship At Mizzou Arena

Sports

Palmyra's Colin Arch wins 4th state championship on the MSHSAA mats

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Wednesday (February 22) Four Culver-Stockton College Lady Wildcat Basketball Standouts Are In The Heart Of America Athletic Conference Spotlight

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Four Culver-Stockton College Lady Wildcats Honored For Their Exploits On The Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Thursday (February 23) Quincy University Hawks Fall To Defeat On The Road In Boliver, Missouri Against SW Baptist University On The GLVC Hardwood

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Lose A Big GLVC Contest On The Road In Boliver, Missouri

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 23) QND Lady Raiders Beat Central/Southeastern 44-29 To Capture The 2023 IHSA Class 2A Sectional Championship On The Hardwood At Pleasant Plains High School

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Post A Win Against CSE To Capture Class 2A Sectional Title

Sports

QND Lady Raiders tip-off against Central/Southeastern at the Class 2A Sectional Championship

Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:26 AM CST