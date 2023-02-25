WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 24) QHS Blue Devils Focused In On IHSA Class 4A Regional Title Game Set For Tonight Against Collinsville
QHS (Soph) Guard Bradley Longcor, III Believes Team Chemistry Is High Entering This Evening’s Title Tilt
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (25-4) Quincy Blue Devils understand that (21-11) Collinsville will roll into “The Gem City” tonight ready to play from the opening tip. That’s because many of the players on the CHS roster remember last season’s 34-32 post-season setback handed to them by QHS. The heart-breaking loss came at the buzzer thanks to a Ralph Wires lay-up that sent the Kahoks home for the season.
Now the two storied Illinois high school prep basketball programs meet once again at 7:00 p.m. in the biggest game of the season for both squads. CHS beat Edwardsville 71-56 in the Class 4A Regional Semifinals on Wednesday to earn a berth in this evening’s final. Quincy blew out the Redbirds of Alton in the semifinals to punch their ticket to tonight’s title tilt.
The WGEM Sports-Cam ventured to Blue Devil Gym recently and caught up with QHS guard Bradley Longcor, III. The All-Western Big Six performer offered his thoughts on the team’s mindset entering their Friday “business meeting” on the hardwood against Collinsville. We’ll have details...
