WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 24) QHS Blue Devils Focused In On IHSA Class 4A Regional Title Game Set For Tonight Against Collinsville

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (25-4) Quincy Blue Devils understand that (21-11) Collinsville will roll into “The Gem City” tonight ready to play from the opening tip. That’s because many of the players on the CHS roster remember last season’s 34-32 post-season setback handed to them by QHS. The heart-breaking loss came at the buzzer thanks to a Ralph Wires lay-up that sent the Kahoks home for the season.

Now the two storied Illinois high school prep basketball programs meet once again at 7:00 p.m. in the biggest game of the season for both squads. CHS beat Edwardsville 71-56 in the Class 4A Regional Semifinals on Wednesday to earn a berth in this evening’s final. Quincy blew out the Redbirds of Alton in the semifinals to punch their ticket to tonight’s title tilt.

The WGEM Sports-Cam ventured to Blue Devil Gym recently and caught up with QHS guard Bradley Longcor, III. The All-Western Big Six performer offered his thoughts on the team’s mindset entering their Friday “business meeting” on the hardwood against Collinsville. We’ll have details...

