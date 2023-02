WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 24) “Sports Extra” Quincy Blue Devils And Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Post Victories During IHSA Regional Championship Games On The Hardwood In The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - High School Basketball Tonight

Friday, February 24, 2023

IHSA Class 4A Regional Championship

Collinsville 47

QHS Blue Devils 53

QHS: Dom Clay (14 Points)

QHS: Keshaun Thomas (12 Points)

QHS: Tyler Sprick (11 Points)

QHS: Bradley Longcor, III (8 Points)

QHS: ralph Wires (6 Points)

QHS: Cam Brown: (2 Points)

QHS Blue Devils now (26-4) On The Season

Quincy Has Now Won A Record 62 Regional IHSA Titles In Basketball (In School History)

QHS Will Now Face O’Fallon On Tuesday At Alton High School (IHSA Moline Sectional)

Listen To The Game “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM

Class 2A Regional Championship

West Hancock Titans 46

QND Raiders 63

QND: Jake Hoyt (17 Points)

