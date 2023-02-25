WGEM Sports Update: Saturday (February 25) Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Will Once Again Be Recognized By The American Junior Golf Association

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -The Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships is delighted to announce that the 2023 tournament will again be recognized by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA).

Little People’s has been a part of the AJGA recognition system since 1987, with the winners and subsequent places in the boys and girls 14-18 and 12-13 divisions receiving Performance Stars.

It is important that Pepsi Little People’s is able to offer its golfers in these age groups an opportunity to gain AJGA Performance Stars, as it helps them to build a resume under the AJGA PBE system and helps with possible college scholarships.

In addition, it provides the AJGA an opportunity to recognize and provide opportunities to golfers who might not have had a chance to play in an AJGA event. The 50TH annual Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships, for boys and girls ages 3 through 18, will be played June 19-21 at two golf courses in Quincy.

Throughout the past 49 years, more than 24,000 young golfers have played in Little People’s. Many of them are now instrumental in golf in some way, and many are now playing on one of the professional golf tours or on their college or high school teams.

Competition is held in seven age divisions for boys and seven age divisions for girls. Practice rounds are Monday, June 19, with competition Tuesday-Wednesday, June 20-21.

Entry Form and additional information on the 2023 Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships are now available at www.littlepeoplesgolf.com, or call or text Tournament Director Nan Ryan at 217-257-5718.

---PLPGC Release

