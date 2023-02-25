WGEM Sports Update: Saturday (February 25) WIU Leathernecks Fall To Defeat Against North Dakota State At The Buzzer During Summit League Action On The Hardwood

Western Illinois Guard Trenton Massner Burns The Bison For 24 Points In Fargo
Western Illinois Leathernecks Fall To Defeat At The Buzzer Against NDSU On The College Hardwood
Western Illinois Leathernecks Fall To Defeat At The Buzzer Against NDSU On The College Hardwood(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST
QUINCY, IL (WGEM)- It was a heartbreaker at North Dakota State as the Western Illinois men’s basketball team fell at the buzzer in Fargo, North Dakota against the Bison, 71-69. Boden Skunberg hit a basket at the buzzer to give NDSU the win after the Leathernecks overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to force a tie at 69-69 with 9.6 left on the clock.

The Leathernecks trailed 47-31 early in the second half, but behind Trenton Massner (24 points), Vuk Stevanic (14 points), Quinlan Bennett (14 points, eight rebounds) and Jesiah West (10 points, eight rebound), Western Illinois took a 60-59 lead with six minutes, one second remaining. From there, the teams would go back and forth, punching and counterpunching as Western Illinois took a 65-61 lead on a three-point play from Stevanic before NDSU answered with an 8-2 run to take a 69-67 advantage with :19 seconds left.

Massner would draw a foul and hit a pair of free throws with nine seconds left before the Bison scored the game-winning shot. The loss drops Western Illinois to (16-13) overall, (9-9) in the Summit League. The Leathernecks face St. Thomas in the Summit League Tournament next Sunday night at 8:30 p.m.

Western Illinois is the four seed, the highest finish for the program in the Summit League since the 2012-13 season. The Tommies and Leathernecks split the season series, with each team winning on their home floor.

The Bison would shoot 50 percent (25-50) for the game. The Leathernecks shot 46 percent (36-56) for the game. The teams were even on the glass with 28 boards apiece. Switching to a press in the second half, WIU was able to get NDSU out of rhythm and force seven turnovers after the break.

--WIU Release

