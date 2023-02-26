4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident

An early morning accident near Forest Park has left four dead and four more injured.
By Amanda Alvarado and Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Four people died after their car crashed into another vehicle and drove off of an overpass in St. Louis.

Four others were injured, KMOV reports.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway.

All four passengers of the car that drove off of the overpass were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is in critical condition, one person is in serious condition and two others are in stable condition.

The names of the victims in the crash were not immediately released Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
Kelsey Hickman
Quincy woman convicted on drug and gun offenses could face up to 40 years of imprisonment
The new Quincy recycling program is coming soon and city officials said they’ve started...
Quincy curbside recycling program to end
Keokuk fire
Fire destroys Keokuk home, family displaced
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy police conduct death investigation

Latest News

A local resident bicycle past damaged building in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday,...
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia
The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.
NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads
Keokuk fire
Keokuk Fire Department releases initial report for Saturday house fire
A California driver crashes into a Girl Scout stand.
DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand