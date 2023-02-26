50th annual Showcase of Bands teaches high school and college students about music

MACOMB (WGEM) - Western Illinois University is celebrating 50 years of hosting their annual Showcase of Bands weekend event.

The Showcase of Bands allows high school students to learn from conductors and composers from across the country.

It also allows WIU student musicians to practice their skills.

For some WIU students, this weekend is a learning opportunity that could launch them into their future career.

For some, music is just a hobby. But for others, music is a passion. Thomas Arns is a junior music education major at Western Illinois University.

He said he started playing the trumpet in the fifth grade.

Now that he has aspirations to teach music to high school students, he said, WIU’s Showcase of Bands allows him to see what being a good instructor means.

“Seeing, how you act in front of a group from a director stand point, how do you act in front of a group to really keep the students engaged and excited about what they’re doing and what they’re about to perform, but also seeing that students are here and enjoying themselves,” Arns said.

WIU Associate Director of Bands Matt Thomas said an honor band populated by musicians from a dozen regional high school programs and three regional schools performed this weekend.

Thomas said guest composers gave students an outsider’s perspective.

“They do get the best of the university and they get to work together with people in the region that are in other band programs, but then we also bring in people from all over the world to give different and new perspective as well,” Thomas said.

Thomas said as much as showcase of bands is utilized to teach high school students skills, it’s also for students like Arns, who can take what they learn and use it in the future.

“They’re future band directors and teachers and so being a part of this, they get to see all the ins and outs and how it works, they get to go and attend and see their professors teach a younger group and see how they go about that,” Thomas said.

On Saturday, the high school and college students all performed in the Showcase of Bands 2023 final concert.

More than 100 students were able to participate in rehearsals, learning and performances.

WIU will host a Wind Ensemble and Winds Concert at their campus on March 25 and April 8, both starting at 7:30 p.m.

