Alert: Gusty Winds, Heavy Rain Overnight and Early Monday Morning

Weather conditions will go downhill overnight as a strong storm system moves into the region.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin developing Sunday evening and through the overnight hours. Rain could be heavy at times.

Between 2AM and 7AM is the main risk for strong showers and storms. A line of showers and storms will enter the Tri-States from West to East and could pack winds gusting as high as 50-60mph. A quick spin up tornado cannot be ruled out. While there may be an isolated severe storm, there may be little lightning with these storms. Winds will be the main threat. Make sure to secure any objects outside you do not want blown around overnight.

Most of the rain for Monday will be over by late morning, with rainfall totals ending up between half an inch to an inch for most areas. The remainder of Monday will remain quite mild and breezy. A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of the Tri-States from 3AM to 3PM Monday for the potential for non-thunderstorm gusty winds. Mild weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday our eyes will turn South as we watch our next potential storm system which could bring a hint of wintry weather to the region.

