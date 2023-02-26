Another Burst of Rain and Wind on the Way

The quiet weather on Saturday will continue for most of Sunday, with highs climbing back above average, into the low to mid 50′s. Cloud cover will be on the increase through the day along with a breeze picking up by the afternoon ahead of the next system that will impact the region.

Those impacts look to start overnight Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning. The activity will begin with scattered showers and a couple rumbles of thunder as moisture surges into the region ahead of the low pressure system. By 3-4AM, the attention will turn to a line of showers and possibly thunderstorms that will cross the region. This line will likely be severe to the South across Oklahoma and Southwestern Missouri. By the time the line reaches the Tri-States, limited heating and instability should prevent the storms from getting too strong. However, there is a level 1 of 5 risk (Marginal) for some damaging wind gusts. That is the lowest possible risk, but still not zero. Overall rainfall totals with the system look to reach half an inch to near an inch in some places.

Monday afternoon the skies will begin to clear, but the winds will stay gusty, with occasional wind gusts as high as 40-50mph possible. Despite a cold front moving through, temperatures Monday will stay mild. That mild weather continues into Tuesday and Wednesday before the weather cools by the end of the week.

