Black Expo promotes new apprenticeship program to help undeserved communities

QUINCY (WGEM) - Black History Month celebrations continue in the Tri-States.

On Saturday afternoon, a business expo was held to showcase minority owned businesses.

Impact Global hosted the Black Expo at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center. People came to support dozens of local vendors, watch a “We Stand United” dance and puppet show, and listen to business leader Barbara Wright give tips on how to successfully write a grant and live out your dreams.

“We’re also using this time as a launch for Impact Global,” said executive director Crystal Young. “Which is a nonprofit helping people build more history. We’ll be helping them get connected to jobs, to training, to education.”

Young said anyone is welcome to join Impact Global’s new apprenticeship program that helps undeserved communities like women, people of color and veterans.

