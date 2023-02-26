Fire destroys Keokuk home, family displaced

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A fire broke out at a home in the 1500 block of Main Street in Keokuk Saturday evening.

The Keokuk Fire Department responded just after 5 p.m. to a pan on fire in the kitchen. Firefighters believe grease in the pan caused the fire.

They said five people were home at the time of the fire and everyone made it out, except for one pet.

Salvation Army Captain Linda Jones said six adults resided in the home and are now displaced.

The Salvation Army is helping find the displaced household member find housing.

In the meantime, Jones said the Salvation Army Chaplin is accompanying the family as they stay with other relatives for the night.

Firefighters said the house is a total loss.

Keokuk fire (WGEM)

