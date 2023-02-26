Fire destroys Keokuk home, family displaced

Keokuk fire
Keokuk fire(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Dylan Smith
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A fire broke out at a home in the 1500 block of Main Street in Keokuk Saturday evening.

The Keokuk Fire Department responded just after 5 p.m. to a pan on fire in the kitchen. Firefighters believe grease in the pan caused the fire.

They said five people were home at the time of the fire and everyone made it out, except for one pet.

Salvation Army Captain Linda Jones said six adults resided in the home and are now displaced.

The Salvation Army is helping find the displaced household member find housing.

In the meantime, Jones said the Salvation Army Chaplin is accompanying the family as they stay with other relatives for the night.

Firefighters said the house is a total loss.

Keokuk fire
Keokuk fire(WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy police conduct death investigation
Owner of the newly opened Gym Bar and Grille, Jeff Kovar, said he opened the establishment to...
New business opens in Kahoka, welcomes local musicians
John Rokusek
John Rokusek pleads guilty to 3 counts of unauthorized videotaping
The new Quincy recycling program is coming soon and city officials said they’ve started...
Quincy curbside recycling program to end

Latest News

2023 Black Expo
Black Expo promotes new apprenticeship program to help undeserved communities
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe
Missouri Republican politicians gather in Hannibal for Lincoln Days; Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe speaks
Kelsey Hickman
Quincy woman convicted on drug and gun offenses could face up to 40 years of imprisonment
Mark Twain Toy Show opens for 38th year
Mark Twain Toy Show opens for 38th year