Deaths:

Don Fellser, age 92, of Quincy died on Feb. 25 in Sunset Home.

Rebecca “Becky” Postle Bliefnick, age 41, of Quincy died on Feb. 23 in her home.

James R. Wagner, age 85, of Quincy died on Feb. 25 in Blessing Hospital.

Births:

Taylor and Abigail Browning of Coatsburg, Ill. welcomed a girl.

