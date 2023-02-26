Hundreds enjoy return of Pike County’s QUMA banquet

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Hundreds of people turned out for the return of the annual Pike County Quail and Upland Management Association (QUMA) banquet Saturday evening.

This year’s banquet marks the 40th anniversary for the organization and is the first since 2020.

The event was sold out and organizers were expecting around 500 people total to enjoy the food, music, games, raffles, auctions and more.

One such game was a fishing simulation that had kids young and old grasping the fishing rods trying to reel in the catch.

Pike County QUMA chairman Brenda Middendorf said the event is an important fundraiser for the nonprofit which in turn helps with several important causes.

“We use these funds to continue habitat work. We’ve done about 1,000 acres a year for habitat for Quail, which also benefits other wildlife,” said Middendorf.

She said the habitat work helps the county in several ways.

“It’s a good economic driver for the county, and it just adds another level of enjoyment to the natural resources that we have here,” said Middendorf.

Numerous other causes benefit from the organization.

“We also contribute to the access food program, we contribute to veteran programs, and we have a scholarship program for any high school senior that could be majoring in the ag or conservation areas,” said Middendorf.

Another event on the horizon for the Pike County QUMA is a special youth hunt, which is scheduled for March 18.

You can find out more information about the Pike County QUMA by going to their Facebook page or by clicking here.

