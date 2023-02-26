Keokuk Fire Department releases initial report for Saturday house fire

KEOKUK (WGEM) - The Keokuk Fire Department released the initial report for a house fire that displaced a family on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to 1514 Main Street for a pan on fire at 5:18 p.m. Before arriving on scene, firefighters said they could see heavy fire coming from the back of the house. By the time they arrived, the house was fully engulfed.

The department called in all off duty personnel to assist on the scene.

KFD said they used multiple hand lines and two fire hydrants to extinguish the fire.

While battling the fire, firefighters also had to worry about protecting a building north of the structure fire.

Firefighters reported the home was a total loss and the house next door suffered smoke damage.

The fire was ruled accidental. Firefighters said the occupants were cooking with grease and the pan caught fire.

KFD said the occupants attempted to use an extinguisher to put the fire out, but were unsuccessful.

Firefighters were on scene for about 3 hours battling the fire and assessing the damage.

KFD reported the home was not insured.

KFD was assisted by Keokuk Police Department, Lee County EMS, Keokuk Emergency Corps and the Salvation Army.

