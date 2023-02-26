Missouri Republican politicians gather in Hannibal for Lincoln Days; Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe speaks

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - About 100 NEMO Republicans gathered at the Hannibal Nutrition Center on Saturday morning with statewide office holders to celebrate Lincoln Day.

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe was there as the keynote speaker to talk about his run for candidacy in the 2024 gubernatorial election.

As Missouri’s 48th lieutenant governor, Kehoe discussed policies he had in mind.

“The key points of our platform are simple,” Kehoe said. “That’s to get government out of Missourians ways so they can do what they know how to do best.”

Kehoe put an emphasis on agriculture growing up as a first generation cattleman farmer.

“When you look at what our agricultural families go through, Missouri is number two in the United States family-owned farms,” Kehoe said. “We don’t need the federal government coming in, telling you how to regulate a pond or drainage ditch for goodness sakes.”

Former senator and farmer Brian Munzlinger attended in support of Kehoe’s farming policies.

“Missouri’s been pretty good,” Munzlinger said. “Now what I’ve been concerned about mostly is the federal government. But we don’t want to let some of those ultra-liberals get in power here in Missouri.”

Kehoe also shared his back story which led to his efforts in supporting Missouri small businesses.

“I was raised by a single mother,” Kehoe said. “Never even met my father. The youngest of six. And, my mom taught me if you’re willing to work hard you can succeed in this country. And so I’ve used that my whole life by getting involved with businesses with broken parts to them, fixing them and making them better.”

While in the Tri-States, Kehoe visited several small businesses in Marion and Ralls Counties including US Wellness Meats in Canton to survey their needs.

