Three injured in motorcycle and truck crash, portion of 12th blocked off

QUINCY (WGEM) - 12th Street near York Street is blocked off for the time being due to a motorcycle and truck crash that occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling northbound on 12th Street and the truck was traveling westbound on Park Place when they collided.

Quincy Police Sergeant Erica Scott said CPR was performed on the driver of the motorcycle and their condition is unknown at this time.

Scott said the driver of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and the driver and the passenger of the truck were transported with injuries as well.

The street is blocked off at the intersection of 12th and York. QPD said the street will be blocked for a couple more hours.

The Quincy Police Department, Quincy Fire Department and Adams County EMS are all on scene.

QPD said they called in the Illinois State Police to assist with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.