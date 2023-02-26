Quincy woman convicted on drug and gun offenses could face up to 40 years of imprisonment

Kelsey Hickman
Kelsey Hickman(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy woman was convicted on Thursday by a federal jury on numerous drug and gun charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois said Kelsey Hickman, 31, of Quincy was convicted for distributing more than five grams of meth, possessing with the intent to distribute meth and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Hickman was acquitted by the federal jury for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Overseen by U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough, the two-day trial showed evidence of Hickman selling 7.98 grams of meth in February of 2021. The evidence also showed that Hickman possessed meth with the intent to distribute it and she illegally possessed a firearm after having been previously convicted in March of 2021.

At Hickman’s sentencing hearing, Hickman will face between five and 40 years imprisonment for the distribution of methamphetamine, up to 20 years imprisonment for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and up to 10 years imprisonment for illegally possessing the firearm. She also faces up to a lifetime term of supervised release and up to a $5 million fine.

A date has not yet been set for her hearing.

The case investigation was conducted by the Quincy Police Department and the Illinois State Police, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Matt Weir and Nate Bertrand represented the government at trial.

