Recognizing Black History Month at Quincy’s local connection to the Underground Railroad

QUINCY (WGEM) - 415 Jersey Street in downtown Quincy is a landmark home that some slaves escaping from Missouri would seek for safety.

The house of Dr. Richard Eells, built in 1835, has a unique story, specifically on a summer night in 1842. An escaped Missouri slave came to Eells’ house seeking support. History has it that Eells tried to hide the slave, but a group of slave catchers would try to stop them.

After the salve attempted to runaway, he would eventually be caught and Eells would be arrested and charged with harboring and secreting a fugitive slave.

The story of the Eells’ house and other black history was observed at the home Sunday afternoon.

“If we don’t honor history, of course, we’re doomed to repeat it, not specifically in terms of slave trade, but in terms of realizing the freedoms that we have and the opportunities that we have,’ event coordinator Betty Anders said.

Helen Bumbry, wife of the late Quincy civic leader Ben Bumbry, was the featured speaker.

Bumbry spoke of her families accomplishments in Quincy.

She noted her work with the Young Achievers Girls Club, Quincy Public Schools and the years spent being the Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex manager.

In Bumbry’s time with youth clubs, she said she helped coordinate black history lessons and fundraisers.

”Our youth didn’t get it [black history education] in school, and we have so much history. Everybody should know black history, not just the youth and the adults, I think everybody,” Bumbry said.

Eells would later run for governor in Illinois unsuccessfully.

In 1843 he was named president of the Illinois Antislavery Party. In 1844 Eells was selected as the Liberty Party’s presidential candidate.

