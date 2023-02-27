2023 Blessing Paramedic Program opens up

Blessing Hospital
Blessing Hospital(WGEM)
By Anna Brandon and Mattison Norris
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health opened up the applications for their nationally certified paramedic training program.

The program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs. Paramedic students applying to take the National Registry Examination for Paramedics must be graduates of a CAAHEP-accredited program.

The program is also recognized and approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health and meets all requirements of the National EMS Education Standards.

The Blessing Paramedic Program is affiliated with John Wood Community College. Students can earn college credit toward a certificate or an associate’s degree. Upon successful completion of the program, graduates are prepared to take the National Registry Examination for paramedics, the first step toward licensure.

The 14-month program begins Aug. 7 and will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Those interested in the program should begin the application process as soon as possible by contacting Blessing EMS Education Coordinator Derek Wells at 217-223-8400, ext. 6591.

For more information on the program, click here.

