Casino Night to raise funds for new McDonough County animal shelter

MACOMB (WGEM) - A true, Vegas-like experience is coming to Macomb Dining Company on Saturday, March 4, as an effort to raise funds for a new McDonough County animal shelter.

Humane Society member Kathy Waters said they’d like to raise upwards of $30,000 during the first ever Casino Night, but a new building will cost around $1.2 million.

”We’ve needed a new building for several years, and we’re at the point now, there’s no more Band-Aids we can do to the current building, it is time for a new shelter, the animals deserve it and the community wants it as well,” Waters said.

Water said the new facility would be a modern fit to what the animals, workers and volunteers need.

Grooming stations, a visitor center and larger exercise space are a few features that would be a part of the new building.

At Saturday’s event, all of the classic casino games will be available, like poker, craps, blackjack and a unique version of spin-to-win.

Waters said the location of the new facility is still in talks.

Those interested are encourage to fill out an online form. Tickets are $50 each.

The event lasts from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information on the McDonough County Humane Society’s building campaign, click here.

