Casino Night to raise funds for new McDonough County animal shelter

Casino Night to raise funds for new McDonough County animal shelter
Casino Night to raise funds for new McDonough County animal shelter(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - A true, Vegas-like experience is coming to Macomb Dining Company on Saturday, March 4, as an effort to raise funds for a new McDonough County animal shelter.

Humane Society member Kathy Waters said they’d like to raise upwards of $30,000 during the first ever Casino Night, but a new building will cost around $1.2 million.

”We’ve needed a new building for several years, and we’re at the point now, there’s no more Band-Aids we can do to the current building, it is time for a new shelter, the animals deserve it and the community wants it as well,” Waters said.

Water said the new facility would be a modern fit to what the animals, workers and volunteers need.

Grooming stations, a visitor center and larger exercise space are a few features that would be a part of the new building.

At Saturday’s event, all of the classic casino games will be available, like poker, craps, blackjack and a unique version of spin-to-win.

Waters said the location of the new facility is still in talks.

Those interested are encourage to fill out an online form. Tickets are $50 each.

The event lasts from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information on the McDonough County Humane Society’s building campaign, click here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Motorcycle driver dead following 12th Street collision
Kelsey Hickman
Quincy woman convicted on drug and gun offenses could face up to 40 years of imprisonment
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
Keokuk fire
Keokuk Fire Department releases initial report for Saturday house fire
There is a level 1 and 2 out of 5 risk for strong storms overnight. The main threat will be...
Alert: Gusty Winds, Heavy Rain Overnight and Early Monday Morning

Latest News

Macomb high school gets security upgrades.
Security measures planned for all Macomb school buildings
BPC Principal of the Year Nomination.
Tri-State principal recognized as one of the best in Illinois
Our next storm will be in the Midwest and there is much uncertainty as to the exact track
Next weather maker on the horizon
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Pike Feeds able to continue business after fire