Community raises funds to support special athletes

QUINCY (WGEM) - The 2023 Illinois Special Olympics Polar Plunge was hosted by the Law Enforcement Torch Run in hopes of raising money for special athletes throughout Illinois.

The Illinois Region H Polar Plunge was held at the Quincy University Stadium where every participant was required to raise at least $100.

The money fundraised will help provide athletes with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to participate in year-round competition as well as be involved in leadership, personal development and heath education programs.

Ariel Mehochko pledged for her ninth year in a row to help provide Special Olympic athletes an opportunity to compete and play a sport they love just like any other athlete.

“It makes my heart happy seeing someone being apart of something bigger than ourselves,” Mehochko said. “I can give back and help other people to do something they enjoy doing or just a dream that they’ve always had.”

The event supports more than 21,000 Special Olympic athletes across Illinois. Over 140 individuals took this years plunge to ‘Be Cool.’

Special Olympics Illinois Region H assistant Director Tara Nickerson said the goal of the event is to not only raise money for the organization, but to also raise awareness for the special Olympic athletes.

“It gives them a sense of accomplishment. It gives them the opportunity to feel like they’re apart of a team. All the reasons that people without intellectual disabilities love sports are the same reasons that people with them, love sports,” Nickerson said. “I think for a lot of families who have an individual with intellectual disabilities in their family, it’s a struggle for those people to sometimes feel included.”

Special Olympics athlete James Foster said meeting new friends is his favorite part of sports.

“I’m excited because I get to see my friends and my friend Sammy who helps,” Foster said.

Sam Ruble is a Special Olympics multi-sport athlete. Rubles said if it wasn’t for Special Olympic programs, she never would have met her friend.

“It’s fun and it gets me out of my little bubble,” Ruble said.

Because of fundraisers like the polar plunge, Foster and Ruble are able to continue competing like every athlete in Illinois.

“Whether they need a uniform or we need travel to get them to a competition, providing food while they are at the competitions, all of the equipment needed to put on Special Olympics, all of that is provided and its funded by things like the polar plunge,” Nickerson said.

Nickerson said since COVID-19, the event has experienced a lot of rebuilding, but this was their best year yet raising over $20,500.

