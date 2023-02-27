Hannibal Parks and Recreation hiring seasonal workers

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Anyone looking for a job this summer still has some time left to apply for seasonal positions in Hannibal.

Hannibal Parks and Recreation needs to fill around 60 seasonal positions over the course of the summer months.

The job openings include concessions, maintenance staff, ramp park attendants, a pool manager and around 30 lifeguards.

Mary Lynne Richards with Hannibal Parks and Recreation said there is only one main requirement for those applying for the lifeguard position.

“They have to be strong swimmers. Safety is our number one concern here at the Hannibal Aquatic Center. But we will train the lifeguards, they don’t need to be certified before they apply,” said Richards.

The jobs are open to local teenagers who are looking to earn some money over the summer months.

“These are good jobs, good summer jobs for kids. Some of the jobs require that they have to be at least 15, some of them require at least 16 so there’s a variety,” said Richards.

Lifeguard applicants must be 15 by May 1. Seasonal maintenance staff and ramp park attendants must turn 16 by May 1. The pool manager must be at least 18. Front desk and concessions staff at the aquatic center must be 16 by May 1.

While the city did not have an issue filling open positions last summer, Richards said there are more positions available this year because of the city acquiring Bear Creek Sports Park.

Applicants for concessions and umpires at the Sports Park must be 15 by May 1.

New this year, applications are available online at Application for Employment.

Applications are due by Friday, March 3.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.