Monroe City Middle School recognized for test scores

MONROE CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - Students at Monroe City Middle School have been recognized for their achievement and growth in English Language Arts test scores.

According to the 2022 Missouri Statewide Student Growth Report from Saint Louis University’s Policy Research in Missouri Education Center, Monroe City Middle School ranked in the top 20 schools in the state that teaches both elementary and middle school ages in English Language Arts test scores.

The report found the middle school got a PRiME score of 91.3. According to the report, the 2022 PRiME Growth Score is a translation of DESE’s 2020–21 Missouri Growth Model score, which reflects average annual student growth for three school years.

One of the school’s ELA teachers said she’s very proud of her students.

“They’ve earned it, they work hard,” Gretchan Hudson said. “Yes, I show up for them everyday but I also motivate them to show up too and so all the credit goes to the kids.”

Principal Troy Patterson said he wants to make sure kids continue to succeed in the classroom. He said while the recognition feels good, their focus isn’t as much on test scores as it is making sure they’re educating the whole child.

“Just preparing those kids, like you said, for high school, for life after high school whether that’s entering the workforce, preparing them for that or college, or vo-tech school or the military,” Patterson said.

