More than 1 million Halloween candles recalled for breaking glass

More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.
More than 1 million Halloween and fall-themed candles have been recalled.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 1.2 million Halloween and autumn-themed candles are being recalled after reports of glass cracking, causing burns and cuts.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recall covers certain scents of Mainstay’s three-wicked candles sold at Walmart stores including Jack-O-Lantern, Mystic Fog, Warm Apple Pie, Warm Fall Leaves, Fall Farmhouse, Pumpkin Spice and Magic Potion.

The 14-ounce candles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online from September through November.

The recall notice cites a dozen reports of candles burning too close to the container’s edge, causing the glass to crack.

Consumers are urged to stop using the candles and contact the manufacturer for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Motorcycle driver dead following 12th Street collision
Kelsey Hickman
Quincy woman convicted on drug and gun offenses could face up to 40 years of imprisonment
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
Keokuk fire
Keokuk Fire Department releases initial report for Saturday house fire
There is a level 1 and 2 out of 5 risk for strong storms overnight. The main threat will be...
Alert: Gusty Winds, Heavy Rain Overnight and Early Monday Morning

Latest News

The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood
Ukrainian servicemen who were wounded at the battlefield wait to leave the field hospital near...
UN chief points to ' massive’ rights violations in Ukraine
The police officer said he was compelled to take action so a child or someone walking their dog...
WATCH: Officer wrangles alligator from family neighborhood
A new online tool aims to give some control back to teens, or people who were once teens, and...
‘Take It Down:’ a tool for teens to remove explicit images