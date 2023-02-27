Morning thunderstorms followed by a Wind Advisory

QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather set up this morning: A low pressure system is near western Missouri and eastern Kansas. This low pressure has a warm front extending eastward from it running through central Missouri and a cold front extending southward through western Missouri.

Showers and thunderstorms have been passing through the Tri-States early this morning. These storms produced heavy downpours, but just a little lightning/thunder. The main line of showers and thunderstorms is wrapping up. However, as the low pressure system passes overhead through the rest of the morning a few more scattered showers are likely. The rain will come to an end for everyone for the day by 11 AM/12 PM. The low pressure system will also be responsible for our very windy conditions today. We will have sustained wind speeds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts of 35 to 45 mph. These gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could also be blown down. Due to those stronger wind gusts, much of the area is under a Wind Advisory (WEATHER ALERT).

A wind advisory is in effect for much of the Tri-States. Some of the advisories run through 3 PM while others run through 6 PM. (maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.