Nelson, QU women climb into GLVC postseason

QUINCY (WGEM) - It was a mountain that took seven long years to climb.

Win and you conquered the mountain right now. Lose and you’ll have to try again a year later.

And now almost to the summit of reaching the Great Lakes Valley Conference postseason for the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Quincy University women’s basketball team had to wait just a bit longer to see if they had scaled the peak.

With 1.4 seconds left in a tie game on Saturday, senior center Sarah Nelson’s 10-foot shot from the lane after a perfect inbounds from junior forward Grace Flanagan bounced off the back of the rim, went up in the air and then slowly dropped through the net giving QU a 65-63 lead at the buzzer.

The Hawks erupted in celebration, high-fiving with the men’s team, which was waiting in the tunnel for its game.

But wait. Let’s go to the monitor for a review.

Nelson, though, wasn’t worried.

“I knew the shot was off in time,” said the QU center, a local standout who prepped across town at Quincy High School. “I wasn’t worried. I knew we were gonna go to the tournament.”

When officials went to review the play, the camera was not focused on QU’s basket so there was nothing to look at, officials signaled the basket was good, the Hawks had a 2-point victory and the celebration was on as QU earned its 19th GLVC postseason berth.

(Video from fans confirmed the shot was off before the light on the backboard came on for a made basket.)

“It’s super exciting just to see the growth we have made as a team, especially the past two years,” said Nelson.

“To finally make the tournament for the first time is so special. It’s nice to see all of our hard work pay off with a spot in the tournament.”

By earning the No. 8 seed with the victory, the Hawks will face top-seeded Drury (27-1 overall, 20-0 GLVC) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo.

Drury, coached by former South Shelby standout player and former Truman State boss Amy Eagan, is ranked second nationally and owns a pair of victories over the Hawks.

“Drury is a tough team but anything is possible this time of year,” Nelson said. “We have to come out and play like we did against Southwest Baptist. We have to play a solid 40 minutes.”

On Feb. 11, the Hawks suffered a terrible loss at home to a two-win University of Illinois-Springfield team that put QU perilously close to not making the tournament.

But they rebounded to win three of their last four, including their last two games against Southwest Baptist and Rockhurst on the road.

“I think that Springfield game was a turning point,” said Nelson, who averages 12.4 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free-throw line.

“It showed we can’t relax and we have to focus on playing our best every game, every play.”

To appreciate how far QU has come, one only has to go back to where the program was even before Nelson and fellow seniors point guard Beth Matas Martin (15.7 ppg) and forward Emma Knipe (7.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg) arrived on campus.

Since finishing 25-6 and earning a postseason berth during the 2015-16 season, the Hawks plunged into a deep valley going 27-103 overall and 14-80 in the GLVC during the next five seasons, finishing at the bottom of the standings the last four seasons.

Prior to the 2021-22 season, Kaci Bailey took over as coach of the program and made strides in her first year going 9-20 and 5-15.

Then this year, the Hawks improved by four victories both overall and in the conference with 13-15 and 9-11 records.

Most important, though, Nelson points out how changes in expectations and culture have the program’s future trending up.

The Hawks have climbed one mountain to make the GLVC Tournament again.

2023 GLVC Women's Basketball Championship Tournament (GLVC)

But there are still more peaks to scale.

AT A GLANCE:

Drury earned the GLVC regular season title and now has won either the regular season or divisional crown for 10 consecutive years.

The Panthers swept the Hawks this season with a 77-55 home victory Dec. 10 and an 87-49 road victory Jan. 16.

Quincy is making its 19th appearance in the GLVC postseason, but first since 2016 – with the exception of last year when all 15 schools qualified – and have won conference titles in 2004 and 2005.

Drury is making its 17th appearance in the GLVC postseason, having qualified every year since 2006 with a league-high nine GLVC tournament titles.

-- Great Lakes Valley Conference

