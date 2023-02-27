Next weather maker on the horizon

Wednesday is the first day of March and temps will feel like springtime (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a quiet day in store for us on Tuesday, we will start off with cloudy skies. There will be a gradual clearing and daytime highs will warm up into the mid-50s. Wednesday some decent sunshine, the first day of March, we will top out right near the 60-degree mark, well above what is normal for this time of year. Beyond that our focus goes to Thursday and Friday timeframe when our next weather maker will roll through the region.

Our next storm will be in the Midwest and there is much uncertainty as to the exact track

Right now it looks like rather windy conditions and the rain potential looks to be on the high side Thursday through Thursday night for somewhere in the Midwest. There is some question about where the exact track will be of this system and whether will it be cold enough to support snowfall as the cold air wraps around the backside of the system on Thursday night through Friday. We will be keeping a close eye on this next storm system but right now it looks more wet than white.

