Pike Feeds able to continue business after fire

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike Feeds in Pittsfield reported Monday that the company would be able to continue business following a fire Sunday night.

Officials with the company stated the fire started between the grain roaster and dryer.

Officials stated the fire was segregated and resulted in no injuries or damage to the main floor, mixer, pellet mills or feed bins.

Because of this, the fire will not halt production.

