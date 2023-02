QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department responded to a call for shots fired at 3:28 p.m. Monday on Maple Street near 16th Street.

Officers on scene located shell casings on Maple Street between 14th and 15th Streets.

QPD said no injuries or damages have been reported.

If you have any information contact QPD at 217-228-4470 or 217-222-9360

