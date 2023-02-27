QPD sees uptick in vehicle thefts

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department on Monday reported an uptick in vehicle thefts and burglaries in the community.

QPD said in this past week, there has been 5 vehicles stolen from various locations around Quincy.

QPD believes juveniles are checking for unlocked vehicle doors to get into and stealing anything of value.

Since Jan. 1, QPD said 30 vehicles have been stolen, and 16 have been recovered.

QPD said most of the vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside.

If you have any information on vehicle thefts or burglaries you can contact QPD at 217-228-4470 or the Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.

