Security measures planned for all Macomb school buildings

Macomb high school gets security upgrades.
Macomb high school gets security upgrades.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB (WGEM) - Additional safety and security measures are set to be in place before next school year at all Macomb School District buildings.

This past summer, cement bollards were installed at Macomb Jr.-Sr. High School, and Superintendent Patrick Twomey said that will be the case everywhere now.

The bollards are meant to prevent a vehicle from crashing through an entryway.

In the past year, Twomey said they’ve installed new door locks and shatter proof window covers at all schools. In each school’s lobby, bank grade windows have been installed that would prevent someone from forcefully entering the main office.

“The goal in today’s world is to harden your building, just meaning that if you don’t want somebody in the building, you make it more difficult for them to get in and that’s exactly the model we’ve put in place here in Macomb,” Twomey said.

Several years ago, Twomey did his doctoral research in the comparison of rural and urban school safety plans. He found the two to be vastly different and that rural schools were generally less prepared.

Twomey said from then on, he’s made his best effort to stay ahead of the safety curve.

”Without your faculty and your students and your parents feeling like the school’s as safe place for their children, other things just can’t happen,” Twomey said. “So safety is our number one priority.”

The new safety and security measures will also be in place for the new middle school building that’s currently under construction just north of the current Jr.-Sr. high school.

He said it’ll cost roughly $400,000 to implement the measures, and it’ll be paid for from the health-life-safety fund and the county’s 1% sales tax for school facilities.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Motorcycle driver dead following 12th Street collision
Kelsey Hickman
Quincy woman convicted on drug and gun offenses could face up to 40 years of imprisonment
Quincy Police Department investigate death at 2500 block of Kentucky Road
Quincy Police share more information about homicide investigation
Keokuk fire
Keokuk Fire Department releases initial report for Saturday house fire
There is a level 1 and 2 out of 5 risk for strong storms overnight. The main threat will be...
Alert: Gusty Winds, Heavy Rain Overnight and Early Monday Morning

Latest News

Casino Night to raise funds for new McDonough County animal shelter
Casino Night to raise funds for new McDonough County animal shelter
BPC Principal of the Year Nomination.
Tri-State principal recognized as one of the best in Illinois
Our next storm will be in the Midwest and there is much uncertainty as to the exact track
Next weather maker on the horizon
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Pike Feeds able to continue business after fire