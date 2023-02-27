Security measures planned for all Macomb school buildings

MACOMB (WGEM) - Additional safety and security measures are set to be in place before next school year at all Macomb School District buildings.

This past summer, cement bollards were installed at Macomb Jr.-Sr. High School, and Superintendent Patrick Twomey said that will be the case everywhere now.

The bollards are meant to prevent a vehicle from crashing through an entryway.

In the past year, Twomey said they’ve installed new door locks and shatter proof window covers at all schools. In each school’s lobby, bank grade windows have been installed that would prevent someone from forcefully entering the main office.

“The goal in today’s world is to harden your building, just meaning that if you don’t want somebody in the building, you make it more difficult for them to get in and that’s exactly the model we’ve put in place here in Macomb,” Twomey said.

Several years ago, Twomey did his doctoral research in the comparison of rural and urban school safety plans. He found the two to be vastly different and that rural schools were generally less prepared.

Twomey said from then on, he’s made his best effort to stay ahead of the safety curve.

”Without your faculty and your students and your parents feeling like the school’s as safe place for their children, other things just can’t happen,” Twomey said. “So safety is our number one priority.”

The new safety and security measures will also be in place for the new middle school building that’s currently under construction just north of the current Jr.-Sr. high school.

He said it’ll cost roughly $400,000 to implement the measures, and it’ll be paid for from the health-life-safety fund and the county’s 1% sales tax for school facilities.

